Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.2 %

CCI stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

