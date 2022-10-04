15,066 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International



Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

