Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $835,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.
Simon Property Group Stock Performance
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
