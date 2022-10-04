Howland Capital Management LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Coupang by 8.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.99.

Coupang Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

