Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 185,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE WFC opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

