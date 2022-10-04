Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

