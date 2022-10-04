Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 104,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 101,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 143,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

