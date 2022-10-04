Centrica plc (CPYYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on November 28th

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Centrica Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

