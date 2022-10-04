TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $20.88 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.1 %

ABBV opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.