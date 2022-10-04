Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $244.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

