Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 954,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NG stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a current ratio of 51.94.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

