Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 894,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 168,043 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

