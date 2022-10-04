Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

