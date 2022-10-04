Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE MUC opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

