Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 446 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

