Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,247,088.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 642,048 shares of company stock valued at $99,283,142. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

