Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $260,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RadNet by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RadNet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in RadNet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 55,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.94 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.71%. RadNet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

