Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 235 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

