Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,861 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 751,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,334 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 75,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE FRC opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $130.35 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.