Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSM opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

