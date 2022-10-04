MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

