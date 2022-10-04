Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

