Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after acquiring an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

About Nordstrom



Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

