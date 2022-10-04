UMB Bank n.a. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Shares of CHD opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

