Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,542 shares of company stock worth $54,807,688. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $339.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $361.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.