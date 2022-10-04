Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 520 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

