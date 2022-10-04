Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,820.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,574,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

