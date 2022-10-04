Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,436 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.