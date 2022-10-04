Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.08 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

