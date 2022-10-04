Savant Capital LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

