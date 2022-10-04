Savant Capital LLC Buys 214 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in BlackRock by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $572.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $665.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.23 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

