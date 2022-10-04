Savant Capital LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

