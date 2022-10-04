iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

