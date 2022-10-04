Savant Capital LLC Has $953,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

