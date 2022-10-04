iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36.

