Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,218 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,148.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 232,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 213,919 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 32.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.47%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

