Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $124.69 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

