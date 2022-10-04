Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.