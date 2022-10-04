Savant Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

