Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

