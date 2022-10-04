Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96.

