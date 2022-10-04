Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.3 %

AMD stock opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.