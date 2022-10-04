Savant Capital LLC Purchases 673 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $6,283,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 39.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 184,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

