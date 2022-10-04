Savant Capital LLC Acquires 269 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,163,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,461,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

