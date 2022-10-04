Savant Capital LLC Has $810,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

