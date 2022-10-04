Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $346.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.66. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.