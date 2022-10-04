Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

NYSE SUM opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

