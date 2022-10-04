Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

