Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

