Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$217.86.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$169.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$178.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$159.45. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

